Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $115.58

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE:LYV opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

