Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $22.18

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SLM Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $42,108,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SLM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,885 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SLM by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,517,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6,779.4% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 881,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. SLM has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

