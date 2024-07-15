Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 85,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Brooge Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BROG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.91. 33,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,540. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.
About Brooge Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brooge Energy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.