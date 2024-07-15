Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 85,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BROG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.91. 33,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,540. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

