Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of BN stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

