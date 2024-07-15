Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) were down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 146,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 492,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $828.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,853 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,489,000 after acquiring an additional 415,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

