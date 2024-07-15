Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 293,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

