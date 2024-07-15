BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in June

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 230,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BFI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.19. 468,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BurgerFi International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFI Free Report ) by 536.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.75% of BurgerFi International worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

