Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) Insider Buys £5,000 in Stock

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) insider Craig W. Coltman bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,404.51).
Bushveld Minerals Price Performance
Shares of LON BMN opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.11. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.59 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.81.
About Bushveld Minerals
