Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) Insider Buys £5,000 in Stock

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) insider Craig W. Coltman bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,404.51).

Shares of LON BMN opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.11. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.59 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

