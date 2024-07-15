Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.81. 1,129,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

