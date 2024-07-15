Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,754 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,105,000 after buying an additional 75,040 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $274,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,634 shares of company stock worth $14,515,238 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.63. 1,076,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.