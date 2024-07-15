Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 215 ($2.75) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.56) on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 150.60 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 235 ($3.01). The stock has a market cap of £347.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.