Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $83.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.