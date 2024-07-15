Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.54. 1,536,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,048. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

