Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cango at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Stock Performance

Shares of CANG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Cango has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Cango Company Profile

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

