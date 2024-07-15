Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC remained flat at $26.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 183,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.22%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.