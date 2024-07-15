Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

CARA opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

