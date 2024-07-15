Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Short Interest Update

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 811,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RNAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNAC remained flat at $17.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,550. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.