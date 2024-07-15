Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Northcoast Research currently has $410.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $383.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $376.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 624.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

