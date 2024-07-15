CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CBFV

CB Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.86 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.