Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.52

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.52 and last traded at $172.87, with a volume of 674049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.50.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after buying an additional 258,753 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

