CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CCTG)

CCSC Technology International’s (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 16th. CCSC Technology International had issued 1,375,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of CCSC Technology International’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CCSC Technology International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCTG opened at $2.18 on Monday. CCSC Technology International has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29.

CCSC Technology International Company Profile

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

