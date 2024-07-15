Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Cap of $108.00 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $108.00 million and $1.99 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

