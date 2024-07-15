Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) vs. Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Head to Head Review

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kaltura and Cellebrite DI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 1 0 2 0 2.33 Cellebrite DI 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kaltura presently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Cellebrite DI.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $175.17 million 1.01 -$46.37 million ($0.33) -3.64 Cellebrite DI $325.11 million 7.43 -$81.10 million ($0.58) -20.22

This table compares Kaltura and Cellebrite DI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kaltura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kaltura has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -25.28% -142.20% -24.15% Cellebrite DI -32.57% 417.94% 13.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Kaltura shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats Kaltura on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.