Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.90 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 156,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

