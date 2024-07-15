CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

