Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $71.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

