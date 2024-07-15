Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 381,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 121,762 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. 8,631,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,944,481. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

