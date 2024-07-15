Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 33.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,654 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.47. 9,430,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,672,646. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.