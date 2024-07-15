Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 114 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 418,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $814,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.02. 2,691,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $170.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.53. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

