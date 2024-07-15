Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,293 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. 33,118,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,641,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

