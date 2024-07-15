Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,685 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,475,000 after buying an additional 2,268,805 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,963,000 after buying an additional 1,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.58. 5,751,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

