Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 350.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.79. 9,157,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

