Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $34,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,073,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $5.77 on Monday, hitting $235.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.81 and its 200 day moving average is $239.11. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

