Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $488,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.62. 3,774,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.