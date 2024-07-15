Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LYB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 899,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

