Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $2.43 on Monday, reaching $129.22. 504,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,768. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $179.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

