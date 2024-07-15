Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.26. 1,489,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,189. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

