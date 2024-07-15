China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,605,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 4,690,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,403.3 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.29.
China Vanke Company Profile
