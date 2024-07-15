China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,605,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 4,690,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,403.3 days.

China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

