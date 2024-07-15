Choate Investment Advisors Buys 26,991 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

TJX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.81. 5,460,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,194. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

