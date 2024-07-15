Choate Investment Advisors Buys 7,082 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,780 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

