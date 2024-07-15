Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.39. 1,898,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,008. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day moving average of $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

