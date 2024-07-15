Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $858.12. 637,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,704. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $795.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $701.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

