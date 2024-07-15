Choate Investment Advisors Has $10.81 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $496.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,702,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,180,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.80. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

