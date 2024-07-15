Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

ITW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.73. The stock had a trading volume of 890,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.