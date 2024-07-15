Choate Investment Advisors Has $20.36 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 0.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,351,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,594. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

