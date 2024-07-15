Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.