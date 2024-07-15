Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $445.80. 394,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.83 and a 200-day moving average of $414.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

