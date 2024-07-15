Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $278,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.