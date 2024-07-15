Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $278,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.38.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
