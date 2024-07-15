Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,242,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,715,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,312,000 after buying an additional 75,649 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,431,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,481,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.34. 493,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

