Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Choate Investment Advisors owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Performance

EIRL remained flat at $69.08 during trading on Monday. 1,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,780. The company has a market cap of $120.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

